Mumbai: 'Mumbai-Baugh' organized a candle light vigil condemning Delhi riots

Mumbai: The all women led anti CAA protests entered its 33rd day on Thursday. The protesting women holding the indefinitie sit in at south Mumbai's Morland Road dubbed as 'Mumbai-Baugh' organized a candle light vigil condemning the two day long communal riots that tore apart the national capital - Delhi.
As many as hundred Burqa clad Muslim women from various walks of life, came together to form a human chain, following which they illuminated candle lights and observed two minutes of silence in solidarity with those who had lost their lives, properties and were injured during the riots in Delhi.
"The riot is an attempt of divisive forces to spread violence in the name of religion. They don't represent any religion but hatred," said Meher Ali.
Calling the riots to be barbaric, the women stated they won't support such heinous act in Mumbai.
"What happened in Delhi is extremely shameful. No religion teaches to embrace violence." said Aayesha Siddiqui a protestor.
"I am a Muslim, but that doesnt mean I hate Hindus. Many Hindus have been coming to Mumbai Baugh to show us their support. This is not a religious battle, this is a fight for the constitution," said Tarannum Baig.
The protest which started with forty women as a protest against the contentious - Citizenship Amend Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) gained a moment within the initial days to the extent that every day atleast hundred women visit the venue to show solidarity to the protesting women.
"The CAA and NRC is a tool being used to stir communal tension. We wont show any papers as our only paper is the constitutionof India," said Farheen Khan.
