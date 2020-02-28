Mumbai: 'Mumbai-Baugh' organized a candle light vigil condemning Delhi riots

Mumbai: The all women led anti CAA protests entered its 33rd day on Thursday. The protesting women holding the indefinitie sit in at south Mumbai's Morland Road dubbed as 'Mumbai-Baugh' organized a candle light vigil condemning the two day long communal riots that tore apart the national capital - Delhi.

As many as hundred Burqa clad Muslim women from various walks of life, came together to form a human chain, following which they illuminated candle lights and observed two minutes of silence in solidarity with those who had lost their lives, properties and were injured during the riots in Delhi.

"The riot is an attempt of divisive forces to spread violence in the name of religion. They don't represent any religion but hatred," said Meher Ali.