Mumbai: MU declares PET results; 4,304 students clear PhD entrance, 106 pass for MPhil

Around 4,304 students have passed in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), the entrance exam for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) while, 106 students cleared the test for Master of Philosophy (MPhil) programmes under the University of Mumbai (MU). The university announced results of the online PET examination on Saturday.

MU said results have been made available on the same link from which students had taken the exam. Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation of MU said, "Students will be able to see results of their exam with the help of the link, user ID and password provided to them during the exam."

A total of 7,706 students appeared for the PhD examination, out of which 4,304 students cleared the exam. While, out of 223 students who appeared for the MPhil examination, around 106 students passed. The pass percentage of PhD is 55.85 and the percentage of MPhil exam is 47.53.

The examination was conducted online for a total of 79 subjects on March 25, 26 and 27, 2021.