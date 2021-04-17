Madhya Pradesh: Open book exam in online mode for college students

Ujjain: State higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced: “This year all UG-PG examinations will be held on the basis of open book system.”

In his video message, he said that students of all under-graduate and post-graduate classes would not have to go the examination centres. Instead they would collect and submit answer sheets from scheduled collection centres as per examination time table of universities concerned. “Safety of every person is the top priority of government and that’s why we have taken this decision,” Yadav said adding,

“We took the approval of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard on April 15”.