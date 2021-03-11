Mumbai: MSRDC seeks consultancy service for Versova-Virar sea link project, estimated cost at Rs 32,865 cr

Interestingly, the MSRDC plans to carry out the proposed sealink project in phasewise manner. In Phase 1, the sealink will be taken from Versova--Vasai and in Phase 2 it will be connected further till Virar. The division of the said project will help in completing it with limited resources and in the set time limit the pre-feasibility report suggests. Since the alignment towards Virar passes from ancient Arnala fort and permission from heritage committee is required which may lengthen the project timeline. Moreover, the fisherfolk from Virar may oppose the sealink project, MSRDC officials believe.

Reportedly, in the pre-feasibility report three routes were suggested to carry out the Versova--Virar sealink. Of which the 83.71km alignment was preferred for the Versova Virar sea link as this recommended route mainly part passes through the sea and the damage on the mangrove (5.04 hectares) is less as compared to the other two alignments.

Moreover, the impact on people would be marginal if the first route is adopted the report mentioned.

