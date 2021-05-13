Mumbai: MSRDC receives encouraging response to monthly toll pass initiative amid COVID-19

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which takes care of Mumbai's five toll plazas, received an encouraging response to its monthly toll pass initiative started on April 27 this year.

In just a span of 15 days, a total of 14,778 monthly toll passes have been bought by the travellers amid second wave of Covid-19 and strict lockdown. About 6,282 are single toll passes and 8496 are multi-toll passes bought by the travellers. "The numbers are expected to increase further especially when the situation comes to normalcy," said Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager (tolls), MSRDC.

Interestingly, the highest monthly multi-toll pass sold out has been recorded at Airoli plaza (2310) followed by Vashi (2178), Mulund (1808), Dahisar (1599) and LBS (601).

In pre-Covid time there were over 25,000 monthly toll pass holders in Mumbai across five toll plazas --Vashi, Dahisar, LBS, Mulund, Airoli as per the records with the MSRDC. Now due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation less traffic is observed on roads.

Under this new scheme only FASTag users can buy a monthly pass, a move to enforce non-FASTag users to buy one in a bid to encourage hassle-free movement of vehicles from these toll plazas. Also, it will permit pass holders from taking FASTag enabled lanes than using hybrid lanes which usually has a long queue.

Besides, the monthly toll pass also gives some concession in toll rates to commuters, who are daily passing from the city toll nakas. As per the pre-decided rates, a single toll road user will have to spend Rs 1,240 and for multiple toll roads Rs 1,500 on toll pass.

Commuters can buy monthly toll pass using two ways --first by visiting the www.nhai.org website or by logging in to the ICICIbankfastag site. ICICI has tied up the M/s MEP Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., which is the toll operating agency of MSRDC. Also, travellers having other bank FASTag need not be required to purchase a new FASTag to buy the monthly toll pass.

Travellers after purchasing toll pass need to visit one of the toll nakas (for multiple toll pass holders) and complete the activation process by showing the receipt of the payment made in three days time period. If activation is not done, then the deducted amount gets refunded to the linked bank account.

Meanwhile, the MSRDC is converting all five city toll plazas into complete FASTag enabled lanes. The Bandra Worli Sealink has been converted into FASTag lanes completely in January 2021 and soon work on Vashi and Airoli toll plaza will be completed and gradually on remaining city toll nakas the FASTag conversion work will be taken up.