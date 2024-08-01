Mumbai: MSEDCL Workers, Residents Charged For Minor's Death By Electrocution In 2023 | Representative Image

The Mulund police have charged six individuals, including two employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) or MahaVitaran, with negligence following the death of a 7-year-old boy who was allegedly electrocuted by a live wire on October 29, 2023. Before the FIR, an MSEDCL inquiry revealed that the exposed wire was allegedly due to tampering for power theft.

The incident occurred on a Sunday afternoon when the boy, Arnav Bhandare, a resident of Jayshastri Nagar in Mulund West, played outside his home with a cat. Arnav, a class 1 student, came into contact with the live wire and was electrocuted. He fell to the ground, screaming in pain, and his father, Nilesh, rushed him to a hospital. Arnav was declared dead within hours. Nilesh approached the police, who initially registered a case of accidental death, but he insisted it was 'murder'.

The police assured Nilesh they would conduct an inquiry, and MSEDCL also initiated its investigation.

Nine months later, the Mulund Police converted the accidental death report into a formal offence by registering an FIR. According to the police, they received an MSEDCL report stating that their two employees did not bury the service cable underground as required by protocols. The report also indicated that locals may have tampered with the wires for power theft. MSEDCL identified the two employees as Gokul Sudhakar Pawar, 39, the assistant engineer of the Mulund Colony branch, and Rajendra Arvind Savle, 52, a technician who left the wire exposed on the ground.

The residents booked for possibly tampering with the wire for power theft are Sachin Bodde (26), Sopan Bodde (46), Arjuna Bodde (32), and Janabai Sonawade (50). These individuals allegedly used the live wire for unauthorised electrical connections at their residence.

All have been charged under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.