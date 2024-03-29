 Mumbai: MSCPCR Objects To Maharashtra Govt's 'Selfie' Directive For Students; Writes Letter To CM Shinde
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MSCPCR Objects To Maharashtra Govt's 'Selfie' Directive For Students; Writes Letter To CM Shinde

Mumbai: MSCPCR Objects To Maharashtra Govt's 'Selfie' Directive For Students; Writes Letter To CM Shinde

The contest hasn't gone down well with some who called it a form of political propaganda.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X/mieknathshinde

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has objected to the state government asking school students and their parents to click selfies with a letter penned by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a letter to the state school education department, the child rights body claimed that the schools are pressuring parents and children to comply with the 'selfie' directive. The commission also sought to know whether it's mandatory to submit the pictures.

Read Also
'Hero No. 1' Govinda Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of Eknath Shinde, Likely To Contest From Mumbai...
article-image

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra's 'Majhi Shala Sunder Shala' Drive

The initiative is part of CM's 'Majhi Shala Sunder Shala' (My school, beautiful school), a special drive by the state school education department for 'holistic personality development of students and to equip them with essential skills'. Among other activities, the government also asked the school kids to click a selfie with their parents while holding a message on 'education quality'. The winning students in each district were promised cash prizes.

Read Also
Mira- Bhayandar: 9 Municipal And Private Schools Organise Educational Rally Promoting Voting...
article-image

Lakhs Of Students Sign Up For The Drive

As many as 1.01 lakh schools have signed up for the drive, while the CM's letter was given to 2.11 lakh students. The contest hasn't gone down well with some who called it a form of political propaganda.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Trust Files Petition In Bombay HC Challenging Cancellation Of Wilson College Gymkhana...

Mumbai News: Trust Files Petition In Bombay HC Challenging Cancellation Of Wilson College Gymkhana...

Mumbai: MSCPCR Objects To Maharashtra Govt's 'Selfie' Directive For Students; Writes Letter To CM...

Mumbai: MSCPCR Objects To Maharashtra Govt's 'Selfie' Directive For Students; Writes Letter To CM...

Mumbai: Scorching Heat Leads To 13 New Stroke Cases; Reveals Public Health Dept

Mumbai: Scorching Heat Leads To 13 New Stroke Cases; Reveals Public Health Dept

Mumbai: Central Railway's Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani And Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express Trains...

Mumbai: Central Railway's Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani And Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express Trains...

Mumbai: CBI Questions Gangster Prasad Pujari After Deportation From China; Reveals Meeting Kumar...

Mumbai: CBI Questions Gangster Prasad Pujari After Deportation From China; Reveals Meeting Kumar...