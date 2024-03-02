Mira-Bhayandar: MP Rajendra Gavit Meets Officials To Address Highway Traffic Woes

Mumbai: MP Rajendra Gavit Meets Officials To Address Highway Traffic Woes | FPJ

Heavy traffic congestion on both the sides of the highway (National Highway:48) stretching between the entry point of Mumbai at Dahisar to Vasai and even on the Thane-Ghodbunder Road has become a perennial issue for the past couple of years. Motorists often find them stuck in traffic for extended periods-particularly during peak hours. In an effort to address the persistent traffic congestion problem, member of parliament (Palghar)- Rajendra Gavit held a meeting at the police commissioner’s office in Mira Road to chalk out an elaborate roadmap on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by key officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), State Public Works Department (PWD), Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), Traffic and Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Eight major decisions were taken in the meeting which include- directions to the contractor deputed for white topping work (between Ghodbunder in Kashimira and Khanivde in Vasai) to install strong barricading at site, filling of potholes on the service roads, removal of encroachments on NHAI land, action against illegally parked vehicles, deploying 120 wardens to assist the traffic police, instead of starting repair and topping work at multiple locations at the same time, finish the work on one or to stretches before moving to other sites, provision of space to relocate debris which hamper movement of vehicles, construction over bridges or underpass at black spots on the highway, immediate closure of unauthorised cuts and turns created by breaking down the road medians which often result in fatal accidents and enhance safety and traffic management along this stretch. "

All the concerned agencies have been directed to the needful at the earliest," said Gavit.