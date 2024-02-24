Mumbai: New Traffic Advisory For SoBo, Byculla & Mulund For Budget Session; Check Details

Mumbai: New Traffic Advisory For SoBo, Byculla & Mulund For Budget Session | Representational Image

On account of the state budget session, Shab-e-Barat and public works, Mumbai traffic police have announced temporary traffic advisory, with diversions for the Mulund, Byculla and Nariman Point areas.

Traffic curbs in SoBo for budget session

In view of the budget session scheduled between February 26 and March 1, all the pay-and-park facilities near Vidhan Bhavan will be restricted, while key routes will be turned into ‘no-parking zones’ along with closure of some roads. No parking will be allowed between the Vinay K Shah Marg and Jammalal Bajaj Marg junctions till Usha Mehta Chowk.

Same restriction will kick in force for Murali Deora Chowk, Dorabaji Tata Road junction till Genda point, Ramnath Goenka Marg junction, Sakhar Bhavan up to Union Bank at Vidhan Bhavan Marg till Madam Cama Road. Barrister Rajni Patel Marg and the Free Press Journal Marg will also be ‘no parking zones’ on both bounds. Vidhan Bhavan Marg and Ramnath Goenka Marg will be closed for vehicular traffic except emergency service vehicles.

In Byculla, Sant Sawanta Road, Rambhau Bhogle Marg and Dr Mascarance Road will be closed for vehicular traffic till Monday night on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. Traffic will be temporarily diverted to Barrister Nath Pai Road and Mazgaon Circle. Likewise in Mulund, the civic body will carry out girder work at the Nahur rail over bridge (ROB) on the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road.

The ROB will shut for vehicular traffic from midnight till 5am on February 23, 25 and 29. Vehicles going towards the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) via the ROB will be diverted to the LBS Road-Jata Shankar Dosa bridge. Traffic going towards Bhandup West via Airoli shall use the Gandhinagar Junction.