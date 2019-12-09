Mumbai: Motorman finds body of 25-year-old man on railway tracks

On Sunday, a motorman found the body of a 25-year-old man on railway tracks between Mumbra and Kalwa stations.
According to Hindustan Times, the cops have identified the body as that of a Yusuf Khan. The motorman named Arun Gawli, was driving a Parel-bound train on Central Railway (CR), when he noticed a body on the tracks and stopped the train. Later with the help of a guard Gawli took the body to Kalwa station. After which it wa sent to Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector, Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) told the Hindustan Times, “Upon investigation, the police found some identification cards and a train ticket from his pockets. Based on the cards, his family was contacted. The train ticket suggests that he was probably travelling in a train and somehow fell down from the footboard. However, an investigation is on to ascertain what happened.”
Khan's family members told the GRP that he was headed to meet his brother who resides in Santacruz. The cops suspect that Khan was hanging outside the door and was hit by an electric pole, because of which he fell adjacent to an electric pole. And due to the impact he was killed.
