Mumbai: Motorman finds body of 25-year-old man on railway tracks

On Sunday, a motorman found the body of a 25-year-old man on railway tracks between Mumbra and Kalwa stations.

According to Hindustan Times, the cops have identified the body as that of a Yusuf Khan. The motorman named Arun Gawli, was driving a Parel-bound train on Central Railway (CR), when he noticed a body on the tracks and stopped the train. Later with the help of a guard Gawli took the body to Kalwa station. After which it wa sent to Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem.