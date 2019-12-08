Mumbai Crime: 19-year-old girl killed after speeding car hits her at Chunabhatti

In a shocking incident, on Friday night a 19-year-old girl was killed after a speeding car hit her at Chunabhatti. The police have arrested three in connection with the accident.

According to Mid-Day, the girl was identified as Archana Parthe, a resident of Saroj Bhavan Chawl. The incident took place around 8.15 pm when Archana was meeting her friends and heading to the local market. Pooja Shahapurkar, friend of Archana, told the leading daily that she was headed to the market at 8.15 pm with Samiksha Mali.

The three of them met near Dutta Temple and barely 15 minutes into walking, they heard a loud sound of a racing vehicle. "We turned and saw a white car approaching us," Shahapurkar told the Mid-Day. While Pooja ran to right side of the road, Archana and Samiksha ran towards the left. Samiksha escaped, Archana was knocked down by the car, Pooja added.

Later the driver crashed into a chawl, after which residents pulled out the driver and a passenger. Archana was rushed to Sion hospital where she was declared dead. The police have arrested Dhiraj Kadam (28), Akshay Mahangare (28) who were inside the car and Mrunal Gamre (32), the owner of the vehicle.