Mumbai: Mother Alleges Foul Play In Daughter’s Death In Malad Dispensary

Representative Image

Mumbai: In the case of the mysterious death of a 20-year-old woman on December 28 whose body was found in a dispensary in Malad, the mother of the deceased has alleged that the Kurar police recorded her statement incorrectly. Representing the deceased’s mother, advocate Ashok Saraogi has written to the Kurar police, urging an investigation into the mysterious death.

In his letter, Advocate Saraogi said that despite his client’s repeated visits to the police station, her grievances went unaddressed. The police officer allegedly recorded her statement in Marathi, a language she does not understand.

Deceased worked at dispensary in Malad

The deceased worked at a dispensary in Malad and lived at National Chawl, Kranti Nagar, Akurli Road, Kandivali East. She had been at a dispensary run by a 40-year-old doctor, Amol Hemale.

The letter added that upon hearing about a commotion near the dispensary, the girl’s mother rushed there only to find her daughter hanging. However, she strongly opposed the suicide theory, asserting that her daughter was allegedly killed by Dr Hemale, possibly with the help of his associates.

The advocate further added that while working at the clinic, the girl had complained to her mother about the doctor’s inappropriate behaviour on multiple occasions. Although she had temporarily left her job due to his misconduct, she returned after the doctor apologised. Dr Hemale had also seized control of the girl’s phone, redirecting her calls to his mobile. Allegedly, he subjected her to physical abuse based on suspicious calls he intercepted.

According to the letter, the girl had confided in her mother about the doctor's influential connections within the police force and local criminal circles.