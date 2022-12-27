Mumbai: 35-year-old man stabbed to death in Malad

Representative pic

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over an argument by a relative in the Malwani area of Malad on Sunday night.

According to Malwani police, the victim, identified as Raju Kalojiya, was drunk at the time of the incident. He had come back from work, and upon reaching home, had a verbal fight with his relative over his drinking habit.

Killed over a dispute with his relative

“After that, the accused and the victim started fighting over another matter that involved the accused’s children and the latter got hyper, picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim near the heart,” said senior police inspector Shekhar Bhalerao, of Malwani police. After the incident, the accused, a 20-year-old man, ran away from the house. “We reached the crime spot, and rushed the victim to the hospital but he was declared dead before arrival,” Mr Bhalerao added.

Mr Kalojiya was a labourer by profession working in an imitation bangle manufacturing factory and survived with two children.

Case registered, accused to be nabbed soon says police

A team of four and a team of 2 officers has been formed to nab the accused. “We have the identification of the accused, and the place where he is hiding. The arrest will be made soon,” confirmed Bhalerao. A case has been registered against the accused for murder (section 302) under the Indian Penal Code.