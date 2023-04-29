Mumbai monsoon preparations: BMC trims 24,076 trees, another 61,429 to go | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: The BMC’s garden department is finishing its pre-monsoon work of tree-trimming and chopping of dangerous branches. Every year, several trees and branches fall owing to heavy rainfall and gusty winds, sometimes resulting in injuries and loss of life. This year, the civic body aims to trim 85,505 trees across the city.

The garden department claimed to have trimmed 24,076 trees by April 28 and has another 61,429 to trim by May 31. It has also sent notices to 4,622 housing societies, government, non-government and private organisations for trimming trees in their premises.

Pre-monsoon work reviewed

BMC commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal recently reviewed the progress of all the departments in their pre-monsoon work and directed them to finish within time. Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide has also been keeping a tab on the garden department’s work.

As per the BMC’s tree census of 2017, there are 29,75,283 trees in Mumbai. Of these, 15,63,701 are in private premises and 1,85,964 are along the city road.