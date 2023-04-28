Mumbai: BMC demolishes 19 structures in Malad including renowned 'MM Mithaiwala' outlet; watch video

Mumbai: BMC demolishes 19 structures in Malad including renowned 'MM Mithaiwala' outlet | FPJ

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday demolished the renowned 'MM Mithaiwala' and 'Delhi Sweets' sweet shops alongside Anand Road along with 19 other shops outside Malad Station (West) in order to widen the road.

Malad Station which is a major hub for artificial jewellery, fish markets and other specialty markets has a daily average footfall of 1.2 lakh people. The demolition of the structures will felicitate smooth movement of traffic and benefit commuters.

19 structures demolished

The demolition action of the 19 structures was taken under the guidance of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Zone IV Vishwas Shankarwar and under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar.

The civic body in December last year razed portions of six shops, including a franchise of 'MM Mithaiwala' and 'Delhi Sweets', in Malad, citing unauthorised alteration of properties.

Prior to the action, the extended portions were coming in the way of road widening planned outside the congested area of Malad (W) railway station.