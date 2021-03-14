Mumbai: Monorail seeks expert agency to take care of fire fighting systems

Mumbai Monorail is looking for an expert agency to take care of fire fighting systems on a contract basis. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which takes care of the maintenance and operation of the monorail, has recently floated a tender for the said work. The tender will be available online till March 19.

According to MMRDA, the selected agency will be responsible to ensure comprehensive maintenance of the fire alarm system, hydrant system, gas suppression system and fire extinguisher. The estimated cost of both the work amounts to Rs 23.68 lakh for just one year. Moreover, if the appointed agency performs well, the contract will be extended, it said.

Recently, MMRDA closed the bidding process for the procurement of 10 new monorail rakes after receiving a successful response from interested companies. Interestingly, only Indian companies have shown interest in this project. Therefore, all the rakes will be developed in India using indigenous spare parts, tells MMRDA.

Reportedly, the authority till date was finding it difficult to procure more rakes, since the guideway beams (tracks) on which the monorail runs, has been designed in such a manner that only Malaysia-based SCOMI manufactured rakes could operate. Also, the manufacturing companies that can design such specific rakes across the world are few. However, now with the involvement of Indian companies, MMRDA is likely to overcome this challenge.