Mumbai Monorail looking for consultant to prepare market assessment study for revenue maximization; apply till January 24

The Mumbai Monorail is looking for a consultant which can carry out a market assessment study for revenue maximization and bid process management for leasing rights of assets and commercial spaces. It has recently floated a tender for the proposed work at an estimated cost of Rs 32.45 lakh.

The last date of bid submissions is January 24. Also, a pre-bid meeting has been arranged on January 17th, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) looking after the operations and maintenance of Mumbai Monorail following termination of the contract in 2019 with previous operator SCOMI Engineering, a Malaysian based company.

A senior official from Monorail who did not wish to be named said that based on the report it prepares the non-fare box revenue strategies will be executed. "The revenue generation model will mainly include station naming rights, branding rights, leasing out space to retail outlets, telecom lease rights, advertisements among others plans. Similar on the lines of Mumbai Metro One (Ghatkopar--Andheri--Versova) the Mumbai Monorail wants to explore the revenue maximization," he asserted.

Currently, the daily ridership of monorail is nearly 7,000 passengers. Therefore, there is a need to explore and execute the non-fare box revenue model. Especially as new rakes will be added to the services by December 2023, as per the monorail authority. "Of 10 new monorail rakes ordered, one rake will be delivered first and later set of three rakes will be delivered. The first prototype rake once reaches Mumbai, the trial will be conducted and only after receiving all clearance from Railway commission of safety board these rakes will be put to the commercial operations as a standard procedure," the official explained.

The Free Press Journal has reported that MMRDA had awarded a contract to the Indian firm "Medha Servo Drives Ltd" for the supply of 10 new rakes of four cars each for the 20-km Chembur to Jacob Circle corridor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 06:00 AM IST