Mumbai: Mobile snatcher held 8 days after offence, cops check 150 CCTV cams

The Andheri Police have made two arrests in connection to a mobile snatching incident, wherein the duo was nabbed on the basis of CCTV camera scrutiny. The motorcycle borne duo, who snatched an iPhone worth ₹40,000 of a woman in an autorickshaw, were nabbed after the investigators checked 150 CCTV camera footage in Andheri area on January 23.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 am on Cardinal Gracious Road in Andheri when the complainant was on her way back home and the bike borne duo snatched her mobile phone. While the woman immediately approached police and lodged a complaint, the investigators began the probe and scrutinised over 150 CCTV cameras.

The primary probe revealed that the robbers had travelled for over three-and-a-half hours from Marol to Sakinaka to Pant Nagar to Marol to Airport and back to Marol. However, the duo had stopped their motorcycle to speak with a biker, who eventually helped the police team to zero in on the accused. The robbers, identified as—Asif Shaikh (22) and Ashraf Inamdar (21), were nabbed after eight days of the offence.

ALSO READ No garden officially named after Tipu Sultan by BMC: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:37 PM IST