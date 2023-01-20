Mumbai: MNS to join Shinde-Fadnavis for BMC polls? CM's comment on 'triple engine' sparks alliance rumours

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File photo

Mumbai: At the Thursday rally where Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up a show of strength for his party, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the upcoming BMC elections will see a triple engine rule.

Without divulging any details, the CM said, “This double engine government will become a triple engine.” Political observers said that Mr Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may rope in Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as a poll ally to checkmate the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party.

Mr Shinde said, “We want to develop Mumbai, change its face. We want to do what has not been done in the last 25 years. No matter the criticism, Mumbaikars see our work. We are trying to bring back those who have left Mumbai. We will try to transform the city in the next three years.”

Claiming that the Opposition is in distress due to the government’s developmental works, he said this is the BJP and his party’s opportunity to “free Mumbaikars from the grip of such powers”.

The CM made claims of ridding the city of its potholes and reducing pollution due to Metro lines. He narrated his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum and said that he met the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, who said he was PM Modi’s “bhakt”. Crediting the PM for developmental works in Maharashtra, Mr Shinde claimed he gets energised every time he meets him.

Mr Fadnavis, at the rally, brought up the Shiv Sena split and commended Mr Shinde’s courage. Appealing to the people to bring back the double engine government, he said the pace of development in Maharashtra is gathering momentum.

“Many inaugurations will be held today, among which the Prime Minister’s SVANidhi Yojana is very important. During the pandemic, the PM created this fund for vendors and hawkers. However, the earlier government led by Uddhav Thackeray decided not to implement it,” said Mr Fadnavis, adding that their government has brought back the scheme and it will reach 1.15 lakh beneficiaries.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)