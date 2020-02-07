Mumbai: MMRDA to hold BKC Art Festival in December 2020

In good news for art lovers, this December Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the first time will hold Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Art Fest.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the MMRDA has designed the BKC Art Fest on the lines of the popular Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in south Mumbai which is held every year. The BKC Art Fest will be a week-long event that will include art exhibitions, music, and dance shows, theatre, shopping stalls, and street food. The dates for the event are yet to be finalised by the MMRDA.
RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA told the Hindustan Times, “BKC will be well-connected via the various transit nodes that are being developed. It also has a lot of space. Apart from being a commercial hub, we want BKC to also be an arts centre.”
BKC was developed as a business district by the MMRDA but is now witnessing numerous residential developments. BKC is witnessing major development. Moreover, its office buildings now seem to be towering over its counterparts in CBDs like Nariman Point. With its location around the trendy ecosystem, BKC has managed to maintain its charm.
Bandra-Kurla Complex in a few years will also be well connected after Metro projects, Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), Metro-2B (DN Nagar-Mandale), will be completed. It is already been connected by the BKC-Chunabhatti connector. The BKC-Chunabhatti connector which reduced travel time by 30 minutes between Sion and Dharavi. The 1.6-km long, 17-meter wide and 4-lane BKC- Chunabhatti Connector provides a faster route to the arterial Eastern Express Highway and is expected to greatly reduce traffic jams in the area, which is among the city's premier business hubs.
To reduce carbon emission in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the MMRDA has also introduced 500 battery-operated scooters. The mini-scooters can be booked for Rs 10, while an additional Rs 10 will be charged for every 10 minutes.
