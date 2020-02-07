Mumbai: MMRDA to hold BKC Art Festival in December 2020

In good news for art lovers, this December Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the first time will hold Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Art Fest.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the MMRDA has designed the BKC Art Fest on the lines of the popular Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in south Mumbai which is held every year. The BKC Art Fest will be a week-long event that will include art exhibitions, music, and dance shows, theatre, shopping stalls, and street food. The dates for the event are yet to be finalised by the MMRDA.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA told the Hindustan Times, “BKC will be well-connected via the various transit nodes that are being developed. It also has a lot of space. Apart from being a commercial hub, we want BKC to also be an arts centre.”