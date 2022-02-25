Mumbai: MMRDA proposes immersive museum of late Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park bungalow

An immersive museum of Shiv Sena founder and leader late Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at the Mayor's bungalow in Shivaji Park has been proposed. A museum that will be comprised of virtual and artificial intelligence technology.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which is the project implementing authority is looking for a project management consultant for monitoring the design and implementation of this said museum.

SVR Srinivas Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said that the immersive museum will portray the history of the memorial in audiovisual form. The said museum will be giving a brief history of late BalasahebThackeray comprising of his pictures, famous speech, paintings, small library. The museum will have a different division where one can enjoy a 2D/3D show of his achievement and struggle.

According to the MMRDA, a request for a proposal for the appointment of PMC has been floated. Interested people can make online submissions till March 24. Moreover, a pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for March 11 at 3 pm through video conferencing.

The Metropolitan commissioner furthermore informed that the civil work of memorial construction is going on progressively and more than 30 per cent of work has been attained.

In March 2021, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray laid the foundation stone for a national memorial for his late father and former Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. The memorial is being built on land at Shivaji Park in Dadar where the bungalow of the city Mayor was located.

The sea-facing property was earlier with the BMC and was transferred to the trust after four years of set up, for Rs 400-crore memorial.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:15 PM IST