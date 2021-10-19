Mumbai: MMRDA obtains ₹1,000 cr approval for BR Ambedkar memorial

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has informed that it has obtained administrative approval of around Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's memorial at Indu Mills in Dadar. The body aims to complete the project by 2024.

The Maharashtra government had appointed MMRDA as the special planning authority in March 2013 for the development of this grand memorial. The body planned to build a 350 feet tall statue but revised its height to 450 feet, resulting in cost escalation. The project now includes a pedestal of 100 feet and a bronze statue of 350 feet. The MMRDA had sent a fresh proposal to the government to seek approval for the same.

The Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday reviewed the said project progress at the Indu Mills site along with Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas.

The memorial will have several amenities built around it including an information centre, ticketing counter, cloakroom, restrooms, security counter, souvenir shop, restaurant and control room, a state of the art auditorium, a meditation area and promenade, a library, a replica of the historic Chavdar Talo of Mahad, two-level parking, and open green area, etc.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:58 PM IST