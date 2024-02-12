 Mumbai: MMRDA Metropolitan Comm'r Rides With Metro Commuters; Decides To Increase Seats For Women, Elderly & Disabled
The commuters' feedback was mostly positive, with many expressing satisfaction regarding the services.

Draupadi RoheraUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee |

In a surprise move, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) metropolitan commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee recently took a Metro ride and interacted with travellers to get a first-hand account of their experience. Following the engagement with commuters, Dr Mukherjee has decided to increase the number of seats for women, elderly and disabled. The feedback was mostly positive, with many expressing satisfaction regarding the services.

Commuters' opinions

The commuters' say matters most at the time when the city is in the process of getting the longest Metro network in the country, with several new lines coming up and other projects in the pipeline. In a recent post on X, Dr Mukherjee said, “Had a very interesting conversation with Metro commuters regarding their travel experience.

While most expressed satisfaction, we have decided to increase the number of seats for the elderly, infirm and pregnant ladies; where they would have the first right to sit. Other suggestions will also be acted upon at the earliest.” Netizens appreciated the proactive steps taken by Dr Mukherjee to engage directly with the Metro commuters.

article-image

In the video posted by the MMRDA on its official X handle, commuters can be seen speaking to Dr Mukherjee about the health benefits of travelling by the Metro. Women expressed a feeling of safety, while others spoke about the comfort and affordability aspects. The MMRDA chief also interacted with the children traveling on the Metro.

