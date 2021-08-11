Mumbai: MMRDA floats fresh tenders for seamless ticketing app

In order to promote integrated ticketing system in the MMR, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated fresh tenders for developing and operating the mobile app technology. The main objective of this is to ensure seamless ticketing experience to travelers.

In fact, the MMRDA had floated similar tenders in July 2020. However, it did not finalise the bids.

As per the initial plan, the common mobility mobile app will enable commuters to plan their entire journey with just a click.

Through this application, commuters can plan their journey by making a payment on the app.

This will create a QR code that can be used for the journey. Since the MMRDA is implementing a

300-km long Metro line in the MMR, the app will ensure seamless travel on all modes of transport- Metro, Monorail, BEST and

trains.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:32 AM IST