Mumbai: MMRCL Clarifies On FPJ Report Alleging Lax Security On Aqua Line 3, Says Measures Are Robust And Protocol-Compliant

MMRCL Clarifies On FPJ Report Alleging Lax Security On Aqua Line 3, Says Measures Are Robust And Protocol-Compliant |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has issued a strong clarification in response to a report published by The Free Press Journal (FPJ) on November 12, 2025, titled “Vulnerable Aqua Line in Focus After Delhi Blast.” The corporation termed the report “misleading, speculative, and factually incorrect,” stating that it portrays the Aqua Line (Mumbai Metro Line 3) in an unfair and alarmist manner.

‘Irresponsible Reporting Likely to Cause Fear’

In its statement, the MMRCL said the FPJ story presents a “misleading and factually incorrect portrayal” of security arrangements along the Aqua Line and could create unnecessary fear and anxiety among commuters at a time of heightened national security sensitivity.

“The insinuation that security at Aqua Line stations is casual or ineffective lacks verifiable data, official inputs, or a balanced viewpoint,” the statement read. The corporation said such reporting undermines the coordinated efforts of MMRCL and security agencies working to ensure commuter safety.

Security Protocols ‘On Par with National Standards’

Refuting the claims made in the FPJ report, MMRCL clarified that security deployment across Aqua Line stations is approved by the competent authority, Mumbai Police, and follows the standard national protocol adopted at all metro networks in India.

“There is no deviation in procedures or systems adopted by MMRCL in this regard,” the clarification emphasized, adding that Maharashtra State Security Force (MSSF) personnel deployed at all Aqua Line stations are adequately trained to handle underground metro environments.

‘Multi-Layered Security in Place’

MMRCL asserted that it maintains stringent, multi-layered security protocols, including baggage screening, passenger frisking, and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

“All security personnel operate under defined procedures in coordination with law enforcement authorities,” the statement said, adding that any claims to the contrary are “highly misleading and irresponsible.”

‘Concerns Should Have Been Raised Privately’

The MMRCL also took exception to the approach of the FPJ reporter, saying that if the journalist’s concerns were genuine, the matter should have been brought to the attention of MMRCL or Mumbai Police directly rather than being published in a way that could cause public alarm and sensationalism.

Background: FPJ Report Raised Concerns on Aqua Line Security

The clarification follows FPJ’s report linking the Delhi Red Fort Metro blast to security lapses on Mumbai’s Aqua Line. The newspaper had cited a sting operation conducted by its reporter and photographer, who allegedly carried firecrackers undetected between CSMT and Churchgate Metro stations. The report suggested that security personnel were inadequately trained and that frisking and baggage checks were casual, describing Aqua Line stations as “sitting ducks” vulnerable to terror threats.

MMRCL Counters Allegations

Rejecting these allegations, MMRCL maintained that its security systems meet national benchmarks and that all stations are monitored under strict protocols approved by authorities. The agency reiterated its commitment to public safety, urging media outlets to verify facts before publication, particularly on sensitive security matters.