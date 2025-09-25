Mumbai, MMR Brace For Heavy Rainfall Over Weekend, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Mumbai & MMR Under Heavy Rainfall Over Weekend: IMD Issues Orange Alert | File Image

Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra braces for heavy rainfall over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert for all districts in the state for heavy rainfall from September 26 to 29.

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad Under Yellow Alert

Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad are placed under Yellow Alert for thunderstorms accompanied with rainfall, lightning and gusty winds for Friday, September 26. While an Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall at isolated places is issued for September 27 to 29.

Local Weather Forecast for Mumbai

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be generally cloudy sky with moderates and possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29°C and 24°C, respectively. Due to continuous rainfall in the city, the temperature are below normal.

Mumbai Exceeds Average Annual Rainfall

The metropolis has already crossed it's average annual rainfall this monsoon. The average annual rainfall Mumbai is 2207 mm, the city has recieved 107.20% of the total average, a 7% more so far. As of Thursday morning, the eastern suburbs have received 2514 mm rainfall, western suburbs with 2520 mm and city area with 2063 mm of rainfall so far.

IMD Clarifies Current Weather Conditions

The IMD has clarified that although the conditions are favourable towards withdrawal of southwest monsoon, the current weather conditions are not due monsoon withdrawal but because of upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and Kutch.

