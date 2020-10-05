Mumbai: Missing woman’s dead body found near Haji Ali dargah

The body of a woman who fell into an open drain in Ghatkopar on Saturday was recovered from the sea near Haji Ali Dargah on Sunday night, nearly 25 kilometer away from her resident. The post mortem report suggested that the woman had died of drowning. On Saturday, the city witnessed heavy rains and the area of Asalfa in Ghatkopar where woman resides was flooded.

According to the police, the woman identified as Sheetal Dama, 31, had gone to collect household items on Saturday evening. When she did not return until late her family members went out in search of her, however, they could just find a bag which was lying near by an open drainage. Judging from her bag and the open drain, it was suspected that Dama may have fallen into the open drain. After the water receded, a search operation was carried out however, her body could not be found.

Meanwhile, her family members registered a missing persons complaint with the Ghatkopar police.

"On Sunday night around 11, we found woman's body floating in Arabian Sea behind Haji Ali police Chowki. The body was taken to Nair hospital where family members identified Dama from her clothes and ornaments. The post mortem report suggested that the woman has died of drowning," said Firoz Bhagwan, senior inspector of Tardeo police station.

As of now we have registered an accidental death report and our investigation is underway, said a police officer. As of now we do not suspect any foul play, neither her family has raised any doubts, said police.