Mumbai: Minor fire breaks in Bai Jerabai Wadia hospital for children in Parel

Mumbai: Fire broke out in Bai Jerbai Wadia hospital for children on Saturday around 2.30 pm in Parel. However, no casualty or damage was reported in the incident.
According to the fire officials, "the fire occurred in the children section due to short circuit. Soon the fire was extinguished as it was a minor level I fire. No casualty occurred."
For all the live updates, latest news, views on Cricket World Cup 2019, visit https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on World Cup 2019