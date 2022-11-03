e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Minor bureaucratic reshuffle by Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Mumbai: Minor bureaucratic reshuffle by Shinde-Fadnavis govt

The government has posted principal secretary (accounts and treasury) Ms Abha Shukla, IAS 1993 batch as principal secretary of energy department.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Minor bureaucratic reshuffle by govt | Representative Photo
Follow us on

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Shinde Fadnavis government on Thursday transferred additional chief secretary (transport and ports) Mr Ashish Kumar Singh, IAS 1988 batch as the additional chief secretary (accounts and treasury) in the finance department.

The government has posted principal secretary (accounts and treasury) Ms Abha Shukla, IAS 1993 batch as principal secretary of energy department.

Read Also
Mumbai: Days after transfer of 44 IAS officers, Maharashtra government reshuffles 20 more
article-image

The government has transferred the principal secretary of energy department Mr Dinesh Waghmare IAS 1994 as CMD of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company.

The government has transferred the principal secretary of textile department Mr Parrag  Jain Nainital IAS 1996 as the principal secretary of transport and port departments. He will hold the additional charge of principal secretary of information technology in the general administration department.

The industry department principal secretary Dr Harshdeep Kamble will hold the additional charge of the textile department.

Read Also
Mumbai updates: In a major reshuffle, Maharashtra govt transfers 20 IAS officers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: SCDRC directs developer to give house or refund the amount with interest

Mumbai: SCDRC directs developer to give house or refund the amount with interest

Mumbai updates: Andheri by-poll voting ends, results on Nov 6

Mumbai updates: Andheri by-poll voting ends, results on Nov 6

Mira-Bhayandar: PAP's of Barvi dam, who were recruited in MBMC, will get 5-day training in Pune

Mira-Bhayandar: PAP's of Barvi dam, who were recruited in MBMC, will get 5-day training in Pune

Navi Mumbai: Wait for Panvel ST bus depot not over after 14 years; Panvel Pravasi Sangh stages...

Navi Mumbai: Wait for Panvel ST bus depot not over after 14 years; Panvel Pravasi Sangh stages...

Loan worth Rs 20 lakh crore disbursed under MUDRA scheme; Maharashtra among major beneficiaries,...

Loan worth Rs 20 lakh crore disbursed under MUDRA scheme; Maharashtra among major beneficiaries,...