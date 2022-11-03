Mumbai: Minor bureaucratic reshuffle by Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Maharashtra: Minor bureaucratic reshuffle by govt | Representative Photo

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Shinde Fadnavis government on Thursday transferred additional chief secretary (transport and ports) Mr Ashish Kumar Singh, IAS 1988 batch as the additional chief secretary (accounts and treasury) in the finance department.

The government has posted principal secretary (accounts and treasury) Ms Abha Shukla, IAS 1993 batch as principal secretary of energy department.

The government has transferred the principal secretary of energy department Mr Dinesh Waghmare IAS 1994 as CMD of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company.

The government has transferred the principal secretary of textile department Mr Parrag Jain Nainital IAS 1996 as the principal secretary of transport and port departments. He will hold the additional charge of principal secretary of information technology in the general administration department.

The industry department principal secretary Dr Harshdeep Kamble will hold the additional charge of the textile department.