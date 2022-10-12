Mumbai: Days after transfer of 44 IAS officers, Maharashtra government reshuffles 20 more

Mantralaya building, Mumbai | File

In another bureaucratic reshuffle, the Shinde Fadnavis government on Wednesday transferred 20 IAS officers. Today’s reshuffle came days after it had recently transferred a record 44 IAS officers. The government has appointed Virendra Singh, IAS (2006), who is the commissioner of medical education, as managing director of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation, Mittali Sethi, IAS-2017 has been posted as Director, Vanamati, Nagpur.

Shushil Chavan, IAS-2007 Collector, Aurangabad has been posted as Development Commissioner (Unorganised Labour), Mumbai, Ajay Gulhane, IAS-2010 Collector, Chandrapur has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur.

Deepak Kumar Meena, IAS-2013 Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur has been posted as Additional Tribal Commissioner, Thane, Vinay Gowda, IAS-2015 CEO Z.P. Satara has been posted as Collector, Chandrapur, R K Gawade, IAS-2011 CEO Z.P. Nandurbar has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Mumbai.

Further, the government has posted Manik Gursal, IAS-2009 as Additional Commissioner (Industries), Shivraj Srikant Patil, IAS-2011 Joint MD CIDCO, Mumbai has been posted as M.D., MAHANAND Mumbai, Astik Kumar Pandey, IAS-2011 has been posted as Collector, Aurangabad and Leena Bansod, IAS-2015 has been posted as M.D., M S Co-Op Tribal Deve. Corp. Nashik.

The government has appointed Deepak Singla, IAS-2012 M.D., M S Co-Op Tribal Deve. Corp. Nashik as Joint Commissioner MMRDA, Mumbai, L S Mali, IAS-2009, Secretary, Fee Regulatory Authority Mumbai has been posted as Director, OBC Bahujan Welfare Directorate, Pune, S C Patil, IAS-9999 has been posted Joint Secretary, Deputy Chief Minister Office Mantralaya and D K Khilari, IAS-9999 Joint Inspector General of Stamps has been posted as CEO Z.P. Satara.

Moreover, the government has posted S K Salimath IAS-2011 CEO, ZP Palghar has been posted as Joint M.D., CIDCO, Mumbai, S M Kurtkoti, IAS-9999 has been posted as CEO, ZP Nandurbar, RD Nivatkar, IAS-2010 Collector Mumbai has been posted as Commissioner, Medical Education, Mumbai with an Additional Charge of Collector Mumbai, B H Palawe IAS-9999 Addl. Divisional Commissioner, Nashik has been posted as CEO, ZP Palghar and R S Chavan IAS-9999 has been posted as Joint Secretary, Revenue Stamps and Forest Dept. Mantralaya, Mumbai.

