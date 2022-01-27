Mumbai: Minister Ramdas Athwale advises railway to not take action against 13,000 families residing in slums of railway land for time being

In a major relief for 13,000 families residing in slums on railway land. Minister of State social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athwale advised railway time being not to take action against those who reside in slums of railway land. Around 13000 families reside in the slums of railway land. Recently Supreme Court directed the railway to take action against Inchorachers.

According to Athwale, over 13000 family residing in slums known as Indra Nagar, Ekta Nagar, Chole Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Sunder Nagar Chawl,

Azad Nagar, Meghwadi, Ambedkar Nagar, Gamesh Nagar, Kranti Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Suman Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Nittanand Nagar, Santoshimata Nagar, Patripul and Nandwadi spread between CSMT and Kalyan region.

Confirming the development Athwale told FPJ, " In regards, we conducted a meeting with the railway as well state authorities and asked them to think positively about these families who reside for more than decades.

Though rehabilitation of families residing in the above slums is purely state government responsibility besides of that we ask railway to time being stop the action are being taken against these families.

"I am trying to meet the minister of railway Ashwini Vaishnaw as soon as possible and will discuss with him about the possibilities of rehabilitation of these families in coordination with state authorities" Athwale further added.

Earlier in December 2021 supreme Court directed the railway to initiate Civil/Criminal action against the unauthorized occupants on the railway property immediately as it is brought to the notice of the concerned officials of the Railways.

According to railway officials as of now, railway rules didn't permit to rehabilitate residents residing in the illegal slums located in railway land, it is purely state government responsibility.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:49 PM IST