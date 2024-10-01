Mumbai: Minister Of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw Conducts Inspection Of Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot; Visuals Surface

Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, conducted the comprehensive inspection of the Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot, Mumbai today.

He reviewed the depot’s infrastructure, technical advancements, and future expansion plans. The inspection emphasized enhancing passenger safety, cleanliness, and service reliability.

Key Highlights of the Inspection

Focus on Train Safety and Maintenance:

Minister inspected improvements made to LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, including the addition of TPU rings to reduce spring failures, enhancing ride comfort and safety.

Innovations in Cleanliness and Passenger Comfort:

Vaishnaw praised the depot’s efforts to maintain a hygienic environment, particularly through innovations like the in-house designed litter collector showcased at the "Best from Waste" exhibition. He also inspected the cleanliness of the employee facilities, including restrooms.

The Minister personally demonstrated the use of advanced cleaning equipment, including a Dyson vacuum cleaner used in the "14-Minute Miracle" cleaning process of the Vande Bharat Express, underscoring his commitment to passenger comfort.

Advanced Technologies for Safety and Efficiency:

The inspection featured advanced tools such as ultrasonic air leakage detection systems to ensure air brake integrity and the FIBA (Flushing Indicator and Brake Application) system for timely maintenance. These technologies are already enhancing safety on trains like the Rajdhani Express.

Additionally, the Minister was briefed on the use of Virtual Reality (VR) for staff training and the integration of IoT-based real-time water level monitoring systems, which guarantee uninterrupted access to clean water for passengers.

Focus on Maintenance and Training:

The Minister toured the Vande Bharat Store, where essential parts for Vande Bharat trains are stored, ensuring timely repairs and service reliability. He also visited the Basic Training Centre, observing in-house models for LHB coach training, further strengthening the safety and service standards.

The use of VR technology for hands-on training was appreciated for enhancing staff efficiency in resolving technical issues and minimizing delays, improving the overall passenger experience.

Passenger Services and Grievance Redressal:

At the Integrated Data Centre, Vaishnaw interacted with the RailMadad team, responsible for handling passenger complaints. He expressed satisfaction with their efforts in providing prompt and effective grievance resolution, contributing to enhanced passenger satisfaction.

Fire Safety and Emergency Preparedness:

The Minister was also briefed on a newly developed app designed to manage fire extinguishers within the depot, ensuring that all fire safety equipment is well-maintained and readily available, further safeguarding passengers.

Ashwini Vaishnaw concluded the inspection by commending the efforts of the Wadi Bunder Depot in adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovations to ensure safer, cleaner, and more efficient train journeys. The improvements highlighted during the visit demonstrate the Indian Railways’ continued commitment to enhancing passenger safety and comfort.