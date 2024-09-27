'Can't Take It Anymore': Frustrated Central Railway Commuter Write Open Letter To Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Central Railway | File

On behalf of the 38 lakh hapless daily commuters who rely on Central Railways (CR) suburban services in Mumbai, The Free Press Journal, one of the oldest newspapers in the city, would like to draw attention to the step-motherly treatment meted out to CR suburban passengers.

Despite CR being one of the busiest rail networks in the country, service disruptions are the norm for its commuters, year after year, and especially in the rains. After a longish dry spell, déjà vu was the feeling that assailed the senses on Wednesday night when lakhs of commuters were stranded and subjected to unspeakable hardships. This gross neglect starkly contrasts with the more reliable services offered by Western Railway (WR), raising concerns about the operational priorities and resource allocation within CR.

The persistent issues of overcrowding, delays and the inadequate response to disruptions suggest a need for urgent reforms. It is crucial that authorities recognise the importance of enhancing infrastructure, improving maintenance and ensuring effective communication to restore faith in the CR system. Commuters deserve a reliable and efficient transport network that meets their daily needs.

On Wednesday night, once again Central Railway (CR) services were disrupted, particularly affecting routes between Vidyavihar and Thane on the Main Line, and Govandi and Mankhurd on the Harbour Line, causing immense trauma to already stressed commuters returning home from work. In stark contrast, Western Railway (WR) services continued to operate. How can there be such a significant disparity in service quality in the same city? Such disparity suggests systemic issues within CR that need addressing. For the more than 38 lakh suburban commuters of CR, this isn’t a new problem.

Generations of commuters have endured inconsistent service, delays and the lack of timely response to disruptions. Operational differences between CR and WR may stem from infrastructure, management practices, and resource allocation, leading to varying levels of efficiency.

To improve the experience for CR commuters, a focused effort on upgrading the infrastructure, enhancing communication during disruptions, and ensuring better maintenance is essential. Addressing these issues could help bridge the gap and provide a more reliable transit experience for all suburban railway users in Mumbai.

Despite assurances from railway officials, the promises made to improve infrastructure and service reliability during the monsoon are routinely washed away, much like the debris that clogs our tracks.

Commuters frequently encounter flooding and waterlogging that disrupt operations, year after year, at the same spots, yet the underlying issues—such as inadequate drainage systems and the accumulation of garbage along the tracks—remain unaddressed. Moreover, while the Indian Railways is engaged in initiatives like ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Areas along the Harbour Line, starting from Masjid, remain littered with tonnes of garbage and debris, undermining the cleanliness and safety of our commuting experience.

This sentiment resonates deeply with frustrated passengers who feel their concerns are being consistently overlooked. Dear Minister, you recently experienced firsthand, travelling on a local train.

We appreciate your initiative to understand commuter challenges. However, a trip in the non-rush hours is not enough. Several of your predecessors have done the same and till date, such gestures have not yielded any result. But the expectation from you is different because you are not a typical ‘neta’ but a highly educated and seasoned bureaucrat, enjoying high credibility.

Concrete actions are required to ensure reliable services and a clean environment for the 38 lakh commuters who depend on Central Railway. On being asked about the disruption on Wednesday night, Dr Swapnil Nila, CPRO of Central Railways said, “Every system can be operated up to a maximum limit. We have elevated and taken many corrective actions for improvement of the system, especially in areas with difficult terrain, natural and historical drainage patterns along with older infrastructure in Mumbai’s suburban section.”

He explained that CR was prepared to handle rainfall of up to 100mm per hour which is 40 per cent above the regular rainfall in the area but anything more than that in an hour complicates operations significantly and reduces the clearance of the water. “In such cases, we face the need for longer traffic blocks, which are difficult to implement in Mumbai due to the city’s dense network.” he said, adding that on Wednesday night, train services were partially suspended for some time both on the Main and Harbour lines, due to an unexpected deluge of approximately 200mm in just one hour.

When questioned about the continued operation of Western Railway (WR) suburban services, Dr Nila clarified that the two systems cannot be compared, due to differing topographies. “Our system is heavily impacted by low-lying areas and traditional flow systems with surrounding slums, where stormwater directly flows onto the tracks,” he explained. Regarding the Kurla-Thane section’s increased vulnerability to flooding, he assured that upgrades are underway.

“We are continuously enhancing our drainage systems using micro-tunnelling methods and the deployment of pumps for evacuation of the water at several locations. But when there are excessive rains, then the systems become inadequate because of the increased water levels at all the exit points also,” he added, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve resilience against such extreme weather conditions.

Whatever the reason, Mumbaikars on Central Railway cannot wait anymore. It is high time effective steps are taken to ensure a stable commute. Yours truly, Kamal Mishra