Mumbai: Mill worker's union holds protest to re-start mills

The National Textile Corporation (NTC) mill workers held a protest at Dadasaheb Phalke Road, Dadar today to restart the textile mills. NTC mills have been closed for almost two years since March 21, 2020 due to the pandemic. As a result, 30,000 workers of 25 NTC mills across the country have faced severe financial difficulties.

National Mill Workers Union, public relations head, Kashinath Matal, said, “This is not a Mumbai problem alone. We are protesting against the central government's negative policy regarding these mills. There are 30,000 workers and including their dependents, there are around 50,000 people who are living in very difficult situation. The workers are getting paid half of their salary, but even that is below Rs 10,000, which is a very small amount to run a family.”

“Our demand is for the central government to allow the mills to be re-opened so that the workers can get back to their jobs and get paid in full,” added Matal.

The National Coordinating Action Committee (NAC) staged a protest in front of the Delhi Parliament at Jantar Mantar on December 8 and a long march on January 5 in Coimbatore.

NTC trade unions from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Pondicherry have joined the National Coordinating Action Committee.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:39 PM IST