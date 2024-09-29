 Mumbai: MHADA Sends 1,200 Notices To Developers, Housing Society In Bid To Push Redevelopment Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MHADA Sends 1,200 Notices To Developers, Housing Society In Bid To Push Redevelopment Projects

Mumbai: MHADA Sends 1,200 Notices To Developers, Housing Society In Bid To Push Redevelopment Projects

In South Mumbai alone, there are over 14,000 cessed buildings, with more than 13,000 still awaiting redevelopment. The state government has issued NOCs for nearly 4,000 of these buildings. To streamline the redevelopment process, the government is encouraging residents to pursue cluster redevelopment rather than standalone projects.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has issued approximately 1,200 notices to various developers and housing societies in Mumbai as part of its initiative to take control of stalled redevelopment projects on their properties.

This move follows an amendment to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act of 1976, which granted MHADA the authority to independently oversee redevelopment on its plots when developers and residents fail to propose any plans for residential building redevelopment, regardless of the reasons for the failure, such as disputes or ongoing litigations.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sanjeev Jaiswal, the vice president and CEO of MHADA, highlighted the importance of this change while speaking at the CREDAI-MCHI Redeveloping Mumbai exhibition at the Bandra Kurla Complex. He reported that since the amendment, MHADA has served around 850 notices under Section 79(A), about 300 notices under Section 79(B), and an additional 70 to 80 notices under Section 91(A).

Read Also
Mumbai: MHRC Directs MCGM, MHADA To Act On Illegal Constructions In Pydhonie After Multiple...
article-image

Section 79(A) empowers MHADA to notify the owner or landlord of a cessed building, mandating them to submit a redevelopment proposal that includes at least 51% resident consent within six months of receiving the notice. If the owner fails to submit a proposal under Section 79(B), the building's occupants or tenants are then asked to present their own redevelopment proposal within the same six-month timeframe. Section 91(A) pertains to projects that are incomplete, delayed, or have not commenced within three years of receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MHADA Sends 1,200 Notices To Developers, Housing Society In Bid To Push Redevelopment Projects
Mumbai: MHADA Sends 1,200 Notices To Developers, Housing Society In Bid To Push Redevelopment Projects
NIACL AO Recruitment 2024 Registration Closes Today For 170 Posts; Apply Now! Direct Link Here
NIACL AO Recruitment 2024 Registration Closes Today For 170 Posts; Apply Now! Direct Link Here
Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Google If Elected US president In 2024 Presidential Elections
Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Google If Elected US president In 2024 Presidential Elections
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Scheduled Before November 26: CEC Rajiv Kumar Confirms
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Scheduled Before November 26: CEC Rajiv Kumar Confirms

Jaiswal also cautioned the real estate industry against undermining redevelopment efforts by offering residents more incentives than what the onboard developers provide. He noted that in several instances, housing societies have opted for developers who promise larger carpet areas and greater corpus funds, creating conflicts with existing developers. This situation often leads to litigation and further weakens the structure, ultimately harming residents as projects become stalled.

Read Also
Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 1.34 Lakh Applications For 2,030 Affordable Housing Units In 2024...
article-image

Govt Promoting Cluster Redevelopment

In South Mumbai alone, there are over 14,000 cessed buildings, with more than 13,000 still awaiting redevelopment, according to the report. The state government has issued NOCs for nearly 4,000 of these buildings. To streamline the redevelopment process, the government is encouraging residents to pursue cluster redevelopment rather than standalone projects. This strategy aims to facilitate more efficient and comprehensive redevelopment efforts, ultimately benefiting the residents and improving the overall housing situation in Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MHADA Sends 1,200 Notices To Developers, Housing Society In Bid To Push Redevelopment...

Mumbai: MHADA Sends 1,200 Notices To Developers, Housing Society In Bid To Push Redevelopment...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Scheduled Before November 26: CEC Rajiv Kumar Confirms

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Scheduled Before November 26: CEC Rajiv Kumar Confirms

ED Is BJP's Collection Agent: Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut On FIR Registered Against FM Nirmala...

ED Is BJP's Collection Agent: Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut On FIR Registered Against FM Nirmala...

Mumbai: 3 Brothers, Running Coaching Classes In SoBo, Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting...

Mumbai: 3 Brothers, Running Coaching Classes In SoBo, Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting...

Maharashtra Transport Department Calls For Upgrade As Cameras On Atal Setu Fail To Capture Traffic...

Maharashtra Transport Department Calls For Upgrade As Cameras On Atal Setu Fail To Capture Traffic...