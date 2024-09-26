Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 1.34 Lakh Applications For 2,030 Affordable Housing Units In 2024 Lottery

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADA) has received an overwhelming response to its 2024 housing lottery for 2,030 tenements. A total of 1,34,350 applications have been received in the computerized system, while 1,13,811 applicants have secured their participation by paying the required Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). This exceptional public engagement reflects the strong trust placed in MHADA’s efforts to provide affordable housing for Mumbai's citizens.

The application process concluded on September 19, 2024, with the deadline for EMD payments being the same. The provisional list of eligible applicants will be published on MHADA's official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 6 PM on September 27, 2024. Applicants will have until 12 midnight on September 29, 2024, to submit any claims or objections online. The final list of eligible applicants will be published on October 3, 2024, at 6 PM.

The registration and approval process for the lottery began on August 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM, using the most transparent and completely online housing lottery system - IHLMS 2.0 system. The 2030 tenements enlisted for the sale in the lottery are distributed as follows: 1,327 units in newly constructed projects, 370 units from redevelopment schemes under DCR 33 (5), (7), and 58, and 333 scattered units from previous lotteries.

The demand for these tenements has been significant across all income groups. For the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 35,359 applications were received for 359 units, with 47,134 applicants confirming their participation by paying the EMD.

In the Low-Income Group (LIG), 61,571 applications were submitted for 627 units, of which 48,762 have been confirmed. In the Middle- Income Group (MIG), 14,293 applications were submitted for 768 units, with 11,461 applicants making the necessary EMD payments. In the High-Income Group (HIG), 7,493 applications were received for 276 units, with 6,454 applicants confirming their participation.

Certain housing projects have seen particularly high interest from applicants. In the redevelopment category under DCR 33 (5), the Nehru Nagar, Kurla project, offering 14 flats, received 4,026 applications, with 3,124 applicants confirming their participation by submitting the EMD. The Oshiwara project, with just one flat, attracted 765 applications, and 546 applicants have completed the EMD process.

At Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon, 2 flats drew 749 applications, with 602 applicants confirmed. The Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli project, offering 2 flats, received 620 applications, with 446 confirmed EMD submissions. For the Welkar Street, Bhuleshwar project under DCR 33 (7), one flat received 533 applications, with 422 applicants completing the payment.

In the newly-constructed projects category, the Shivdham project in Malad (one flat) received 419 applications, with 291 applicants confirming their participation. Meanwhile, the Shivdham Complex (45 flats) saw 11,280 applications, with 9,519 confirmed EMD submissions.

The high level of interest highlights the persistent demand for affordable housing in Mumbai, reinforcing MHADA’s important role in addressing this critical need. The final lottery draw for flat allocation will take place on October 8, 2024, at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in South Mumbai.