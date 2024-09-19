Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 1 Lakh Applications For 2,030 Affordable Housing

MHADA | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on August 9 started the online applications for the lottery for the sale of 2,030 flats in Mumbai. The extended application deadline ends today (September 19) and the authority has received more than 1 lakh applications as of Thursday morning.

To allow more people to apply, MHADA had extended the deadline from September 4 to September 19. However, the applicants who have yet not completed the process and are using RTGS/NEFT to pay the earnest money, can complete their applications till the operational hours today (September 19) of their respective banks.

Additionally, the provisional list of applications will be published on MHADA's official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in on September 27, 2024, at 6 pm.

Any objections or claims can be submitted online until 12 midmight on September 29, 2024. The final list of accepted applications will be posted on the same website at 6 pm on October 3, 2024.

About The MHADA Lottery Flats

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, for this year announced a lottery for the sale of 2,030 flats in various housing projects across Mumbai. The houses are situated in various areas such as Pahadi in Goregaon, Antop Hill in Wadala, Kopri in Powai, Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli and Shivdham Complex in Malad.

In August end, MHADA announced reduction in prices of 370 houses that are up for the lottery and also decided to extend the last date of submitting online applications for the lottery to September 19 from September 4, 2024 to allow more people to apply for the lottery.

For this year’s lottery, 359 units are reserved for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 units for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 768 units for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 276 units for the Higher Income Group (HIG).