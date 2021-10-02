Mumbai: MHADA receives 2.24 lakh applications for 8,984 houses

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has obtained 2,24,434 applications along with Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for its 8,984 Kokan board lottery houses.

Though the deadline lapsed on September 23, 2021, MHADA had given a week's extension for submitting applications till September 30.

The lottery draw for these 8,984 houses will be held on October 14 where the final names of the winners will be declared.

MHADA's last Konkan board lottery was held in 2018. It received only 56,000 applications then. Unlike last time, this year's lottery is essential since it has offered more houses in the affordable category with homes costing as low as Rs 13 lakh.

Reportedly, in this lottery, 6,170 houses have been included from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, wherein winners can also avail the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (PMAY-CLSS). Homebuyers can get a subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh credited into their loan account. While remaining houses are from redevelopment projects undertaken by the private builders.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 06:46 AM IST