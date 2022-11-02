Mumbai Metro to be the first with diaper changing facility in men’s washrooms

Mumbai Metro | Representative Image

Mumbai: For the first time, diaper-changing facilities for babies will be made available in men's washrooms attached with metro rail stations. The facility will be provided at all stations in the under construction Cuffe Parade – Bandra – SEEPZ metro corridor.

“For the first time in India, such a facility will be provided in the premises of a metro station. So far, no metro station in India has a men's washroom for changing baby diapers. This facility will be available at all the 26 stations of Metro 3 right from Cuffe Parade to SEEPZ,” said a spokesperson from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

All the stations will have a washroom inside the ticket counter and only at Santacruz station this washroom will be outside the ticket counter. Each station will have one washroom each for men and women. The washrooms are arranged and designed according to the availability of space in the station.

This decision was taken due to men increasingly sharing responsibilities of raising the children and also cases of single parents among men. “Our intent is to provide this facility is to not inconvenience children and their parents while changing their diapers during their metro journey,” added the spokesperson

“A couple of years back, I realised that in India men’s washrooms lack baby changing facilities, which causes a lot of inconvenience to the father who takes their infant along alone. This was observed right from shopping malls to restaurants and public transportation networks. I hope more public conveniences introduce such a facility going forward,” said Shibu J, a non-resident Indian.