Mumbai: Metro services to run as per special timetable on Holi

Mumbai: The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), the government body operating and maintaining Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, has announced changes in the frequency of metro trains on the occasion of Holi to be celebrated on Tuesday.

As per the announcement made late on Monday, the metro lines 2A (operating between Dahisar East and Andheri West/ D N Nagar) and 7 (between Dahisar East and Gundavali/ Andheri Western Express Highway) will have lesser train frequency.

“Looking at the needs of the passengers, the metro will run at an interval of 15 minutes in the morning. However, during the evening hours, that is, from 3 pm onwards, Mumbai Metro will run with a headway of every 10 minutes,” mentioned their statement.

The timings for the first and last metro services on both routes remain unchanged.

Schedule designed to ensure comfortable, convenient journey on Holi

The schedule has been designed to ensure passengers have a comfortable and convenient journey during the festival. Passengers are advised to check the timetable carefully to plan their travel accordingly.

“We understand the importance of this festival and the need for passengers to reach their destinations on time. Hence, MMMOCL assures Mumbaikars that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey. We wish everyone a happy and safe Holi,” said, S.V.R. Srinivas, Chairman & Managing Director, MMMOCL.