 Mumbai Metro: RML Expands WhatsApp-Based Ticketing In Partnership With PeLocal Fintech To Boost Convenience For Commuters
Mumbai Metro: RML Expands WhatsApp-Based Ticketing In Partnership With PeLocal Fintech To Boost Convenience For Commuters

Route Mobile Limited (RML), one of the leading Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators, has implemented a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Maha Mumbai Metro in partnership with PeLocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro launches an upgraded WhatsApp-based ticketing service with PeLocal Fintech, making travel more convenient for commuters | Representative image

Mumbai: Route Mobile Limited (RML), one of the leading Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators, has implemented a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Maha Mumbai Metro in partnership with PeLocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd. The solution is already up and running for Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, making Route Mobile the largest provider of WhatsApp-ticketing for metros in India.

Ticket booking on WhatsApp involves creating advanced solutions and the latest features, like in-chat browser and payment integrations. Route Mobile powers ticket bookings across four cities and caters to more than 8.3 million daily commuters across 469 stations and 21 lines.

The WhatsApp-based ticketing service was inaugurated with enthusiasm and cheers at a function attended by Mumbai Metro, Route Mobile and WhatsApp officials. Rubal Agarwal, MD of Mumbai Metro inaugurated the service in the presence of Tushar Agnihotri, EVP (India & APAC), Route Mobile; Aditi Mathur, Head of Payments, WhatsApp; Arzan Singpurwalla, Partnerships Lead, WhatsApp for Business-Meta and Vivekanand Tripathi, CEO of PeLocal Fintech.

Agnihotri said, “We are excited to bring our WhatsApp Ticketing solution to Mumbai Metro, marking our fifth deployment in India after successful implementations in cities like Delhi, Nagpur, Hyderabad, and Pune. This milestone reflects our commitment to driving innovation in conversational commerce, making it easier for commuters to engage with services through a platform they already use daily. By leveraging WhatsApp, we are creating smarter, more personalized experiences that streamline interactions and redefine convenience in public transportation.”

The metro projects across major cities in India augment the existing city transport infrastructure, helping citizens travel across the city in a faster, more convenient and hassle-free manner. Route Mobile's WhatsApp-based ticketing solution is a step towards making the journey experience even more pleasant.

Commuters can use WhatsApp, a preferred mode of messaging, to send texts to a Metro. With this innovative solution, commuters will now be able to book and pay for their metro tickets effortlessly through WhatsApp in an intuitive and conversational manner.

How to Book a Ticket on the Mumbai Metro with WhatsApp

· To use this service, the user has to chat with the official WhatsApp account of the metro (+918652635500)

· Follow the simple instructions like selecting ‘from’ and ‘to’ stations and number of tickets

· Make the payment via their preferred payment method (UPI, Net banking, Credit or debit cards).

· Upon successful completion, the user will receive the tickets as a WhatsApp message in the form of a link that will open the QR ticket which they can present at the time of entering the station and complete their journey.

