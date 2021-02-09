Mumbai Metro One records a ridership of over 1 lakh commuters

The Reliance Infrastructure-led Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd(MMOPL) is now witnessing a gradual increase in ridership following local train services open for all. On February 8, 2021, MMOPL recorded over one lakh ridership, which is more than 350% of the weekday ridership of October 2020. The average weekday ridership in the first month after reopening (October 2020) was around 22,000. To cater to the demand, the metro authority has now increased its services to 256 from 240 on weekdays besides increasing the operating hours.

Currently, Metro services are available with the first train from Versova at 6.50 am and the last train from Ghatkopar at 10.15 pm with stations opening 15 minutes before the scheduled departure of the first train.

Reportedly, in the initial days of starting of services post lockdown after a gap of eleven months, the MMOPL by following strict safety measures had decided to operate limited services along with restricting the passengers count. Using the Arogya Setu app, use of mobile ticketing facility, wearing a compulsory face mask were some of the safety measures to be followed while using the Mumbai metro.