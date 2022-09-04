Mumbai: Metro car shed at Aarey see more protests on Sunday

FPJ Photo

Several environmental activists on Sunday gathered in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony to protest against the construction of a Metro-3 car shed, which is currently being untaken by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, after getting a go-ahead from the state government.

According to the Aarey police, around 30 to 35 people had gathered around since morning for the protest. “They come here every Sunday. As long as it’s peaceful, we (police) don’t get involved and they are usually protesting silently without causing any ruckus,” said a duty officer at Aarey, from Aarey police station.

Reportedly, the protestors carried banners that said ‘Save Aarey Forest’ while raising several slogans on the need to fight against handing over the area to builders. The people protesting against the construction of the car shed say that Aarey is a forest comprising wildlife and Adivasis (tribals).

Additionally, since the Aarey forest land adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the citizens and activities protested against the cutting of the trees at Aarey, for construction work purposes.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde recently made it clear that the government will continue to stand by its decision to continue the Metro 3 car shed work at the Aarey Milk Colony, and they announced that the Colaba-Seepz line would be operational by December 2023. Metro line 3 will be a 33.5 km underground route that will connect Colaba in south Mumbai with the western suburbs.