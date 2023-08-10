Mumbai Metro-9 Rail Route Carshed: MMRDA Gets Advance Possession Of 59 Hectares Land In Uttan

Metro 9 Rail Road | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The initial decks for constructing a car shed for the Metro-9 (Dahisar to Bhayandar) rail route have finally been cleared as the district collector. Thane completed the formalities to give advance possession of 59-hectare (more than 145 acre) government land parcel located at Dongri (survey number 19) in Uttan near Bhayandar to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the facility. An order to this effect was issued by District Collector Ashok Shingare on August 8.

The move followed after the revenue department empowered the district collector to the needful for the transferring the government owned land parcel on an “as is, where is” while adhering to the provisions framed under the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules, 1971.

About 428 structures faced demolition

The final process will be completed next month following which tenders will be floated to construct the facility. The possession process by shifting the car shed to Dongri has come as a relief for hundreds of farmers who were affected. Around 428 structures faced demolition for coming in the way of the earlier alignment for the car shed which was earlier proposed to be constructed on private land in Rai village near Bhayandar.

How the car shed can affect livelihoods of farmers in nearby lands

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik had raised the issue during the Winter Session of the state legislature assembly in Nagpur while explaining the plights of the traditional farming community and villagers whose age-old homes and farmlands were bound to be damaged leading to irreparable loss of livelihood because of the construction of the carshed in Rai village. An extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), the Metro 9 is a 13.581 km route including 11.389 km long elevated corridor. However, the further extension from Bhayandar to Uttan will put an additional burden of more than Rs 4,000 crore on the state exchequer.