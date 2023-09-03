Mumbai Metro 7A Update: Tunnelling Work Begins For Line Connecting CSMIA And Gundavali

FPJ

Tunneling works for Mumbai Metro 7A, connecting Gundavali with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), has commenced. This Metro 7A is an extension of the red line or Metro 7 (Dahisar east to Gundavali).

On Friday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) through the civil contractor commenced excavation works using the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), T62.

The initial drive is expected to be completed within a month, followed by the final drive. The entire tunnelling project is slated for completion by May 2024. The tunnelling process involves depths ranging from 28 metres to 12 metres from ground level, ensuring a seamless transition from the underground metro line to the elevated metro line.

An underground sewer line had to be diverted prior to commencing tunnelling works.

"The Metro 7A route will help in significant reduction in traffic congestion. The commencement of tunneling work is a milestone towards a brighter and more accessible future," said Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

The Metro 7A corridor will be 3.42 km long, with a twin tunnel stretch of 2.49 km. The alignment of Metro 7A runs partially elevated and parallel to the Western Express Highway and Sahar Elevated Road, with an elevated Airport Colony Metro Station along AAI Colony.

The new line seamlessly connects to CSMIA, providing direct connectivity not only to the airport but also to the Mira Bhayandar Metro 9 and the Western suburbs Metro 2A and 7.

With the planned Metro 8, the under construction Metro 7A will play a critical role in connecting to the Navi Mumbai International Airport further enhancing connectivity.

The CSMIA underground station of Metro 7A and the CSMIA underground station of Metro 3 are parallel and connected at the concourse level.

