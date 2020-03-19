Mumbai

Mumbai: Metro 3 finishes upline tunnel in Mithi River

A terratec make TBM Godavari-3 tunnelled a distance of 1.5 kms in 287 days using 1,072 segment rings. With this, Package 5 has completed 7.5 kms of 7.9 kms tunnelling.

Mumbai: The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 underground line completed the tunnelling in the Mithi River on Wednesday.

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) undertaking, this metro line started the tunnel boring machine -Godavari-3 completed the fifth breakthrough at Dharavi Metro station. With this, it accomplished the 27th breakthrough and first one beneath the Mithi.

Earlier, Metro 3 successfully achieved 26th breakthrough at Worli station in Package- 4. The Herrenknecht make TBM Krishna-3 tunnelled 1.28-km downline from Siddhivinayak to Worli using 916 segment rings.

