Metro-3 Corridor: 100% excavation work of half of underground stations finished

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has completed 100 per cent excavation work on 13 out of 26 underground stations on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, Metro-3 corridor. The 13 stations are Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT, Science Museum, Siddhi Vinayak, MIDC, Marol Naka, Sahar Road, CSMIA Domestic, CSMIA International airport and SEEPZ.

"Now, further activities like construction of the station boxes, which is already underway, will take shape", said SK Gupta, Project Director, MMRCL. "The excavation for the remaining 13 stations will be completed in the next three to four months. Overall 87 per cent of the excavation has been completed", said Gupta further.