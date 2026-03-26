Mumbai Metro 11 Update: JICA To Lend ₹5,500 Crore; Know How Corridor Will Make Travel Easy & Improve Connectivity Between Wadala To South Mumbai

Mumbai: In a major development for the Mumbai Metro Line 11 project, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a loan agreement with the Centre to provide an official development assistance (ODA) loan of Rs 5500 crore. The corridor is set to connect Wadala to the Gateway of India via Bandra Terminus. This major development came just days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a major expansion of Metro Line 11 in the state budget for 2026–27.

The corridor, which was originally planned as a 17.5-kilometre underground corridor, has now been extended by an additional 6.9 kilometres. The signatures were exchanged between Joint Secretary Alok Tiwari, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of the Republic of India and Chief Representative Takeuchi Takuro of JICA India.

A statement by the JICA stated, "The projects aim to improve the business and living environment in India's urban areas where many Japanese companies have established a presence, through the development of metro systems that ensure high visibility of Japan's assistance."

How Connectivity Will Become Easy For Travellers

For Mumbaikars, travelling between the eastern suburbs and South Mumbai will soon become much easier. Mumbai Metro Line 11 will connect key stations, including Bandra, Dharavi, Wadala, Byculla, Crawford Market, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST), all the way to the Gateway of India. This means fewer traffic jams, shorter waiting times and a smoother commute for office goers, students and senior citizens alike.

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The stations will have an interchange to the Metro 3, making it easier for commuters to travel to Andheri or BKC. Another interchange at Bandra West will connect to Mumbai Metro Line 2B (D.N. NAGAR - MANDALE).

19 Proposed Stations For Mumbai Metro 11

The daily travel is set to become easier with the beginning of the underground metro Line 11. The number of stations on the line will increase from 14 to 19, and the newly added stations include Chunabhatti, Sion, Central Dharavi, Bandra West and Bandra Terminus.

The earlier proposed stations included Anik Bus Depot, CGS Bus Colony, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital, Sewri, Haji Bunder, Bandar Coal Depot, Reay Road, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Horniman Circle and SPM Circle, Gateway of India.