Mumbai Metro Line 11 Gets Major Expansion: 6.9 KM Dharavi–Bandra Link Added To Wadala–Gateway Corridor Adding 5 New Stations; Check Project Cost, New Route

Representational image | FPJ

Mumbai: In a major push to strengthen Mumbai’s transport network, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a major expansion of Mumbai Metro Line 11 in the state budget for 2026–27

Originally planned as a 17.5-kilometre underground corridor, the metro line will now be extended by an additional 6.9 kilometres, increasing its length and expanding connectivity across the city. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 23,487 crore.

New Link To Dharavi & Bandra

Under the revised plan, the corridor will extend beyond Sewri through the Dharavi redevelopment area and further towards Bandra, ultimately reaching Bandra Terminus. The expansion is expected to significantly improve east-west and north-south connectivity in the city, allowing commuters from eastern suburbs and Thane to reach South Mumbai more easily.

मेट्रो-११ च्या विस्ताराला मंजुरी



मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज अर्थसंकल्पात मेट्रो लाईन-११चा विस्तार करण्याची घोषणा केली.

हा विस्तार धारावी पुनर्विकास प्रकल्प परिसर, वांद्रे रेल्वे स्थानक आणि वांद्रे टर्मिनसपर्यंत करण्यात येणार आहे.



More Stations, Wider Connectivity

The number of stations on the line will increase from 14 to 19. Newly added stations include Chunabhatti, Sion, central Dharavi, Bandra West and Bandra Terminus. The earlier proposed stations included Anik Bus Depot, CGS Bus Colony, Ganesh Nagar, BPT Hospital, Sewri, Haji Bunder, Bandar Coal Depot, Reay Road, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Horniman Circle and SPM Circle, before terminating near the Gateway of India.

Integration With Existing Metro Lines

The expanded corridor will also improve interconnectivity with other metro routes. A key interchange at Dharavi will link the line with Mumbai Metro Line 3, making it easier for commuters to travel to major business hubs such as Bandra-Kurla Complex and SEEPZ. Another interchange at Bandra West will connect with Mumbai Metro Line 2B, further strengthening Mumbai’s growing metro network.

Once completed, Mumbai Metro Line 11 will link suburban and eastern Mumbai with the historic and commercial districts of South Mumbai, including the area around the Gateway of India. Officials believe the expanded route will reduce travel time, ease road congestion and offer a faster, more seamless commute for thousands of daily passengers across the city.

