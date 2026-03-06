Maharashtra Budget 2026: CM Fadnavis Announces Wadala To Gateway Metro, Airport Link & Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road Project In Mumbai

Maharashtra Budget 2026: CM Fadnavis Announces Wadala To Gateway Metro, Airport Link & Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road Project |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday unveiled a series of major transport and infrastructure projects while presenting the Maharashtra Budget 2026, outlining an ambitious plan to strengthen connectivity across Mumbai and the state.

The announcements include new metro corridors, airport connectivity projects, expressways and road infrastructure aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving travel efficiency.

Wadala To Gateway Of India Underground Metro

One of the key highlights of the budget is the Mumbai Metro Line 11 project. The fully underground metro corridor will connect Wadala to Gateway of India at an estimated cost of ₹23,487 crore.

The proposed corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity to South Mumbai, which currently has limited metro access.

The government also plans to extend the metro route from the Dharavi Rehabilitation Project to Bandra Terminus, further strengthening connectivity between central and western Mumbai.

Metro Link Between Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports

Another major announcement is the Mumbai Metro Route No. 8 project, which will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The project will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹22,862 crore and is expected to make airport transfers easier for passengers travelling between the two major aviation hubs.

Improved metro connectivity will play a key role once Navi Mumbai International Airport becomes fully operational.

Focus On Navi Mumbai Connectivity

The state government also highlighted progress on the Taloja to Khandeshwar Metro Line 2 project. The corridor is expected to improve connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport and support the region’s rapid urban expansion.

Meanwhile, the Panvel to Karjat rail corridor is in its final phase and is expected to open for traffic soon.

Road And Expressway Expansion Plans

To tackle congestion in Mumbai, the government has also proposed developing a network of underground subways in busy areas.

The first phase of the Goregaon to Mulund link road project, which will improve east west connectivity across Mumbai, is nearing completion.

The Versova to Bhayander coastal road project has been targeted for completion by December 2028.

At the state level, the government aims to develop around 1,200 kilometres of metro lines and nearly 6,000 kilometres of expressways in the coming years.

Efforts are also underway to connect South Mumbai directly with the Samruddhi Highway by 2028, a move expected to reduce travel time and boost regional connectivity.

